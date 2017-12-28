"It's interesting bringing Alan back to the BBC, which is where he was born as a concept," Coogan explained in last night’s documentary.

"The BBC is what Alan always wanted to be, and in making the narrative work in a logical sense, Alan is a creature of the BBC."

"Alan is very excited about this TV chance,” added collaborator Rob Gibbons (who has written for the character alongside Coogan and his brother Neil for a number of years).

“He's nervous because he knows how badly he screwed things up last time.

"So, the question is whether he can sink his claws into this job and hold onto it? You've got to doubt it."

Sounds like the comeback Partridge fans have long been waiting for.

The untitled Alan Partridge series will air on BBC2 in 2018