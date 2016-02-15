Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon's foodie travelogue The Trip, in which they eat their way around a series of top notch restaurants, is a brilliantly different comedy series but also feels like a case of 'nice work if you can get it'. And get it they can – but this time on Sky rather than the BBC...

Yes, series three of The Trip will see the pair journeying through Spain ("six stunning Spanish locales, from Cantabria, to the Basque region, Aragon, Rioja, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia," in case you really want to feel jealous) but for viewers the venue will be Sky Atlantic.