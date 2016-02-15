Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon's The Trip makes the journey from the BBC to Sky Atlantic
The new series will see the comedians chatting and eating their way around Spain
Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon's foodie travelogue The Trip, in which they eat their way around a series of top notch restaurants, is a brilliantly different comedy series but also feels like a case of 'nice work if you can get it'. And get it they can – but this time on Sky rather than the BBC...
Yes, series three of The Trip will see the pair journeying through Spain ("six stunning Spanish locales, from Cantabria, to the Basque region, Aragon, Rioja, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia," in case you really want to feel jealous) but for viewers the venue will be Sky Atlantic.
The previous two series have been shown on BBC2 but The Trip follows in the footsteps of Coogan's Alan Partridge, who departed the Beeb for Sky and has a new series of Midmorning Matters starting on Tuesday 15th February.