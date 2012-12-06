The first episode of the new series of This Is Jinsy - a musical sitcom/sketch hybrid set on the fictional island of Jinsy, following the trials of uptight Arbiter Maven (Chubb) and his placid assistant Sporall (Bran) - will feature Stephen Fry as a cartoon version of his own public persona: he's Dr Bevelspepp, a tweedy professor whose encyclopaedic knowledge of Jinsy helps to save the island from an invasion of rampaging hair.

Greg Davies co-stars in the same episode as a sadistic female TV presenter.

Later in the series, Eileen Atkins plays a schoolmistress, Katy Brand stars as a psychic who takes readings from a pen full of rats, and Derek Jacobi appears as Robunce Barnatty, the island's oldest resident.

Phil Davis and Olivia Colman also play old folk: ex-Arbiter Roley Jenkins and his wife Joan, who both stink.

Rob Brydon takes the role of Rex Camalbeeter, a popular singer who likes to dress up as a badger. KT Tunstall, who memorably appeared in series one as bearded shanty man Briiian Raggatan, returns, but as a different artiste: Meb Twaheely, lead singer of Jinsy's third most famous folk band, Twaheely Transfix.

Ben Miller plays the island's hitherto unseen chief accountant, as well as the chief accountant's accountant daughter. Stephen Mangan is Mr Lovely, owner of Mr Lovely’s Lovely Jumper Shop and purveyor of knitted onesies.

Janine Duvitski, Geoff McGivern and Sightseers star Alice Lowe return to their regular supporting roles.

The first series of This Is Jinsy aired in 2011 and featured guest performances from David Tennant, Peter Serafinowicz, Catherine Tate, Simon Callow and Harry Hill. Series two is filming now, again directed by Matt Lipsey (Psychoville), and will air on Sky Atlantic in summer 2013.

