Stella star and co-creator Ruth Jones led tributes for the “spectacularly spirited” actress. In a statement, Jones said: "[Davies] loved working on Stella. She said it kept her going and she was massively loved by all the cast and crew.

"She was one of those rare people who didn't possess a grain of self pity and whose company always brightened your day. A highly intelligent, joyful, talented and spectacularly spirited woman who was an inspiration to us all. She absolutely lived life to the full.

"God bless you Deddie. You'll be unspeakably missed."

More like this

Stella co-stars Tony Gardner and Karen Paullada have also paid tributes.

Sad times in this happy Christmas period RIP lovely Deddie Davies #Marge Stella — Karen Paullada (@KarenPaullada) December 21, 2016

Davies’ agents told the BBC that the actress dedicated her time to working with charities for the elderly, as well as "going undercover" to reveal issues in care homes.

They said: "She was extremely professional, but she was extraordinary fun and joyous to be around.

Advertisement

"She saw the best in everyone. She wasn't just an actress but an activist - she really cared about it."