The role of accidental MI5 agent Tim won Boyd a British Comedy Award in 2011 and a Bafta in 2012.

Boyd and Sky, who also collaborated on an episode of Sky1's Little Crackers last Christmas, both expressed a desire to work with each other again in the future.

"We'd like to thank Hat Trick, Simeon Goulden, Darren Boyd and the entire cast for two stellar series of Spy," a Sky spokeswoman told RadioTimes.com. "Whilst the show will not be returning, we would love to work with everyone involved again on new projects coming down the line."

Spy co-starred Rebekah Staton (Great Night Out, Pulling) as Tim's fellow agent and love interest Caitlin, along with Robert Lindsay as their eccentric boss, Jude Wright as Tim's precocious son and Mathew Baynton as Tim's unusual best friend.

The show ran for two series on Sky1, culminating in last year's Christmas special.

Writer/creator Simeon Goulden is currently at work on a US remake of the series for the ABC network, with Rob Corddry (The Daily Show, Hot Tub Time Machine) taking Boyd's role.

