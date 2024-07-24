These days, he's one of the most easily recognisable cartoon characters across multiple age demographics, with three feature films and more than 300 television episodes chronicling his misadventures.

Kenny spoke about the character during an appearance Motor City Comic-Con in Detroit earlier this year, but footage has only recently surfaced online courtesy of an X user.

In the clip, he explains: "[People on the spectrum] really identify with SpongeBob because SpongeBob's kind of on the spectrum too as a character.

"At the last con[vention] I did in Texas... it was the first time I'd ever been asked this question. A person who was obviously on the spectrum came up to me and said: 'I have a question for you, Tom Kenny. Is SpongeBob autistic?'"

Kenny told the fan in response: "Yes, of course! That's his superpower, the same way that's your superpower."

This isn't the first time that the voice actor has addressed SpongeBob's neurodivergent qualities, having previously spoken on the matter with comedian Marc Maron on an episode of his podcast recorded in 2012.

"SpongeBob as a character is a little autistic," he said. "Obsessed with his job, very hardworking, gets really, really deep into something."

The screen exploits of SpongeBob are far from over, with the Nickelodeon TV series renewed for a 15th season and a fourth feature-length movie, titled Search for SquarePants, currently scheduled for release in December 2025.

The second SpongeBob movie, Sponge on the Run, still holds the series record for highest box office gross – a staggering $325 million – as the sequel was denied a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SpongeBob SquarePants is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Sign up to Paramount Plus with a seven-day free trial (£6.99/month after).

