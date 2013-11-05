South Park spoofs Sinead O'Connor spat with Miley Cyrus
O'Connor gets a cartoon makeover as she's drafted in to stop South Park's Foofa from 'doing a Miley' at the MTV Music Awards
South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have turned to singers Sinead O'Connor and Miley Cyrus for their latest storyline inspiration.
The two women were involved in a celeb war of words after Cyrus cited Sinead's Nothing Compares 2 U as inspiration for the video to her track Wrecking Ball, prompting O'Connor to write an open letter to the star warning her of being exploited by the industry.
O'Connor will be given a cartoon makeover in tomorrow night's episode of the adult animated series which sees her attempting to stop children's entertainer Foofa from giving her image a "strange" makeover for the MTV Awards stage.
There'll probably be some tongue sticking out and maybe even some foam finger action from the Miley wannabe. How will cartoon Sinead cope?
See a preview clip here:
South Park is on Wednesday at 10:00pm on Comedy Central