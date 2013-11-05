South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have turned to singers Sinead O'Connor and Miley Cyrus for their latest storyline inspiration.

The two women were involved in a celeb war of words after Cyrus cited Sinead's Nothing Compares 2 U as inspiration for the video to her track Wrecking Ball, prompting O'Connor to write an open letter to the star warning her of being exploited by the industry.

O'Connor will be given a cartoon makeover in tomorrow night's episode of the adult animated series which sees her attempting to stop children's entertainer Foofa from giving her image a "strange" makeover for the MTV Awards stage.

There'll probably be some tongue sticking out and maybe even some foam finger action from the Miley wannabe. How will cartoon Sinead cope?

