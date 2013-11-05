South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have turned to singers Sinead O'Connor and Miley Cyrus for their latest storyline inspiration.

The two women were involved in a celeb war of words after Cyrus cited Sinead's Nothing Compares 2 U as inspiration for the video to her track Wrecking Ball, prompting O'Connor to write an open letter to the star warning her of being exploited by the industry.