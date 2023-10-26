Now, the show's fifth special, called Joining the Panderverse, is arriving, marking the 326th episode of the series overall. But with the previous season having aired in the UK on Comedy Central, how can fans watch this new instalment, and when?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch South Park: Joining the Panderverse in the UK.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is South Park: Joining the Panderverse being released in the US?

South Park: Enter the Panderverse. Paramount+/YouTube

South Park: Joining the Panderverse will be released on Paramount+ in the US on Friday 27th October, four months after the latest season finished airing.

Unlike the seasons, which air on Comedy Central followed by HBO Max, the specials premiere straight on Paramount+.

How to watch South Park: Joining the Panderverse in the UK

South Park: Enter the Panderverse Paramount+/YouTube

Thankfully for fans in the UK, they won't have to wait too long after the US debut for the special to arrive here.

The special will officially premiere on Paramount+ in the UK on Saturday 28th October 2023, just a day after it arrives in the US, meaning fans will get to watch it before the end of the month.

You can get a seven-day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

What is South Park: Joining the Panderverse about?

South Park: Enter the Panderverse Paramount+/YouTube

From the trailer which has been released, the special appears to be playing around with the multiverse concept, with many of the central characters having seemingly been transformed into women.

The official synopsis for the special says: "Cartman’s deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down."

South Park: Joining the Panderverse trailer

You can watch the official trailer for South Park: Joining the Panderverse right here now.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse will arrive on Paramount+ on Saturday 28th October 2023 in the UK. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.