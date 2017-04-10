If you’ve finally managed to quell your internal sighing after watching the doomed Kendall Jenner Pepsi advert, you might be able to hear that all-important question on your mind: how did it actually get made?

According to this Saturday Night Live pastiche, it's the misguided vision of one man (played by Beck Bennet) who is convinced the film is a shining beacon of diversity – until he gets a call from his sister and explains how the commercial depicts Kendall Jenner defusing a street protest with a can of Pepsi. Second and third opinions from her husband and a black neighbour only add to his growing realisation that perhaps this is not such a good idea after all...