First look at People Just Do Nothing star's new comedy Sneakerhead

The series is coming to Dave and UKTV Play this July, and focuses on a group of employees at a sportswear store on the British high street.

Sneakerhead is a brand new comedy starring Hugo Chegwin and rapper Big Zuu in his first acting role, and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the first look.

Chegwin, best known for People Just Do Nothing, leads the cast as Russell, the conflict-averse manager of discount sportswear store Sports Depot in Peterborough.

Russell is surrounded by Gen-Z colleagues who constantly outwit him, including Jemma (Francesca Mills), Mulenga (Big Zuu) and Amber (Lucia Keskin); however, he often seeks out sage advice from Sports Depot stalwart Edgars (Mark Silcox).

Also starring is Alexa Davies as Russell's girlfriend Clare, who he relies on to keep his spirits up… when she’s not flirting with the local tattoo parlour owner, that is.

You can watch an exclusive teaser for the series below.

According to a teaser synopsis, Sneakerhead "shines a comedic light on the working life of the zero-hour employee and the arrested development of a generation. The underpaid, demotivated but ultimately hilarious life of ‘youth’ cemented by camaraderie on the British high street."

Rounding out the cast are Verona Rose, Kirsty J Curtis, Llewella Gideon, Josh Pugh, Tim Preston, Spike Fearn, Tessa Coates and Lloyd Griffith.

Sneakerhead will come to Dave and UKTV Play in July 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

