Sky to show Oscar-nominated Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare
The four-and-a-half minute long animation will air on Sky 3D and Sky1 later this month
Oscar-nominated short film Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare will be shown on Sky 3D and Sky1 later this month.
The four-and-a-half minute dialogue-free animation see's Maggie Simpson arrive at daycare and be placed in a room for babies who are "nothing special." While waiting to be picked up, Maggie tries to save butterflies from her nemisis Baby Gerald who is intent on squashing them with a mallet.
David Silverman, who has produced and directed both The Simpsons and The Simpsons Movie, directed the feature alongside The Simpsons writing team.
Writer and producer Al Jean said: "We are glad that Sky's loyal Simpsons viewers will be able to see this Oscar-nominated short without a feature film stuck at the end." The Simpsons short was originally shown in US cinemas last year before screenings of Ice Age: Continental Drift.
David Silverman's Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare has been nominated for best animated short film at this year's Oscars. It is up against Minyu Lee's Adam and Dog, PES's Fresh Guacamole, Timothy Reckart and Rodhla Cronin O'Reilly's Head over Heels and John Kahrs' Paperman.
The winners of this year's Academy Awards will be announced on Sunday 24 February at a ceremony in Hollywood.
Watch a trailer for Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare:
Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare is on Sky1 and Sky3D on 17 February 2013