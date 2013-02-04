David Silverman, who has produced and directed both The Simpsons and The Simpsons Movie, directed the feature alongside The Simpsons writing team.

Writer and producer Al Jean said: "We are glad that Sky's loyal Simpsons viewers will be able to see this Oscar-nominated short without a feature film stuck at the end." The Simpsons short was originally shown in US cinemas last year before screenings of Ice Age: Continental Drift.

David Silverman's Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare has been nominated for best animated short film at this year's Oscars. It is up against Minyu Lee's Adam and Dog, PES's Fresh Guacamole, Timothy Reckart and Rodhla Cronin O'Reilly's Head over Heels and John Kahrs' Paperman.

The winners of this year's Academy Awards will be announced on Sunday 24 February at a ceremony in Hollywood.

Watch a trailer for Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare:

Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare is on Sky1 and Sky3D on 17 February 2013