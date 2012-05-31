It's followed at 10pm by Armando Iannucci's US comedy Veep and, at 10.30pm, Walking and Talking – the semi-autobiographical series by Kathy Burke based on her teenage years. These two series will then continue on Monday nights.

Sky Atlantic also has the new Julia Davis comedy Hunderby in the pipeline, as well as comedy chat show Ronna & Beverly, and Bug, Adam Buxton's comic appraisal of music videos and the comments they provoke online.

The channel will additionally show a further Partridge special, Alan Partridge on Open Books With Martin Bryce, in which the local radio colossus is interviewed in front of a book club, on 2 July; and later in the year, a revamped version of the online series Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge.