Sky Atlantic to flood Monday nights with big-name comedies
Veep and new shows by Steve Coogan and Kathy Burke will all launch on 25 June
Sky Atlantic is to launch "Comedy Mondays" next month, unleashing three of its new big-name comedies one after the other on the night of 25 June.
This statement of intent will begin at 9pm that evening with Alan Partridge: Welcome to the Places of My Life, a one-off mockumentary in which Steve Coogan's character tours the places that have made him what he is.
It's followed at 10pm by Armando Iannucci's US comedy Veep and, at 10.30pm, Walking and Talking – the semi-autobiographical series by Kathy Burke based on her teenage years. These two series will then continue on Monday nights.
Sky Atlantic also has the new Julia Davis comedy Hunderby in the pipeline, as well as comedy chat show Ronna & Beverly, and Bug, Adam Buxton's comic appraisal of music videos and the comments they provoke online.
The channel will additionally show a further Partridge special, Alan Partridge on Open Books With Martin Bryce, in which the local radio colossus is interviewed in front of a book club, on 2 July; and later in the year, a revamped version of the online series Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge.