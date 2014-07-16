But Sky Atlantic has thrown such orthodoxies to the wind – for tonight at least – with a triple whammy of comedy gold.

First up is new comedy Silicon Valley at 9pm, a brilliant and unsparing dissection of the fads and foibles of California’s start-up geeks that is also rip-roaringly funny.

After that there is the return of Armano Iannucci's Veep at 9:35pm, which sees Vice President Selina Meyer, played by Julia-Louis Dreyfus, running for President in what will unquestionably be an error-strewn campaign.

This new third series looks like it could be the best of the lot for a comedy that has already been nominated for a hatful of Emmys and is described in the current edition of Radio Times as the “tautest, snappiest, most vicious sitcom on TV”.

And if that’s not enough, the evening can be rounded off with a serving of TV’s hottest satirist in the form of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver at 10:10pm.

So there you have it – comedy. For the summer. And this time we’re not joking.