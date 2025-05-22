Those concerns are hardly helped when Devon arrives unannounced at Michaela's vast compound, with is an obsessively tended space, with childlike pastel clothing for its staff and elegant, intricate designs in each room.

Suffice to say, it's alien territory to Devon and, initially, to her sister too, as both grew up in an underprivileged household with troubled parents, who left terrible psychological scars on them both.

It's an intriguing premise, brought to life in stunning fashion by the gorgeous scenery, dramatic architecture and attentive production design – if the setting has caught your eye, read on for all the details on where Sirens was filmed.

Where was Netflix's Sirens filmed?

Milly Alcock as Simone in Sirens. Macall Polay / Netflix

Netflix miniseries Sirens was filmed in the state of New York, making use of several locations to bring its lush and luxurious world to life.

One key place where production took place is Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, which covers an enormous 1,520 acres of the Lloyd Harbour peninsula in Long Island.

The park most likely doubled for the woods around Michaela's property, while buildings on the land – such as 18th century Henry Lloyd Manor House – may also have been utilised to realise the home shared by herself and billionaire husband Peter (Kevin Bacon).

Thinking outside of the box, the production team also converted a disused office building into a small jail cell set (according to Newsday), which can be seen at multiple points in the series when certain characters wind up on the wrong side of the law.

The body of water seen from the cliffs and nearby beach would be the Long Island Sound, which connects to the Atlantic Ocean and sits between the populous New York area and bordering state Connecticut.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While most of the scenes in Sirens take place on Michaela's property – as Devon goes to great lengths to drag her sister away from the compound – we also take a few visits to the comparably cozy abode of neighbour Ethan (Glenn Howerton).

Sirens is known to have filmed at a private coastal property on Oregon Road, Cutchogue (via Newsday), a hamlet located in the Long Island town of Southold, for a shorter period than the stint at Caumsett Park.

Reportedly, this was to capture scenes at a beachside mansion and a yacht club, both of which are connected to Ethan, whose boatman (played by Trevor Salter) takes a liking to new-in-town Devon.

Sirens is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 22nd May 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.