Shearer, who voices Mr Burns on The Simpsons, said: “Having grown up in LA, I'd had Nixon in my brain my whole life and it recently struck me that the current portrayals of the man were leaving out the wonderland of his emotional complexity.

"To me, the key point of the comedy was that these conversations were being held, usually during working hours, by what was then usually described as the most powerful man in the world."

In a statement, the show’s executive producer, Jimmy Mulville, said: “I think that the Sky Arts audience will be genuinely shocked and hopefully amused by some of the opinions expressed by the Nixon White House. It's a genuinely funny show and a startling historical document.”