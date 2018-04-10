A scene in episode No Good Read Goes Unpunished sees the show acknowledge the controversy, with Marge trying to read Lisa a book she loved when she was a girl, before realising it is filled with racist stereotypes. Marge then revises the story to include a “cisgender girl named Clara” fighting for wild horse rescue, which Lisa says has stripped the character of her emotional journey.

“Well, what am I supposed to do?” Marge replies. Turning to the camera, Lisa then says: “It’s hard to say. Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

A photo of Apu, inscribed with the words “Don’t have a cow” is then shown on Lisa’s bedside table. The phrase is a favourite of Bart's, meaning don't get all upset about it.

“Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” Marge promises.

“If at all,” Lisa adds.

Kondabolu himself soon criticised the “sad” scene, claiming it was simply a “jab” at progress.

Others have also pointed to the problem of Lisa, considered one of the show’s most progressive characters, delivering such dialogue…

And while others defended the show, saying it stereotypes all characters…

The majority of fans feel the show has let them down…