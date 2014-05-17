Do you have that with your Chickens writing partners?

With Johnny [Sweet] and Joe [Thomas, who was also in The Inbetweeners] it's just history. We've known each other since university, and we're friends first and colleagues second.

Is it the same when you're doing Inbetweeners?

The audience can see that there's a genuine camaraderie between the four of us. We just got back from two months in Australia for the next film and it felt more like a holiday.

Can you focus and have fun?

With comedy, it's best not to stress yourself out too much by thinking. The funniest stuff happens when you're as relaxed as you possible can be with a camera in your face. So to sum up, I'm entirely unprofessional.

Who should win RT's Audience Award?

Educating Yorkshire was surprisingly moving so I'll go with that. My wife was in floods of tears watching the last episode. I'd rather not comment on whether I was as well.

British Academy Television Awards are on Sunday 18 May at 8:00pm on BBC1.

