Sigourney Weaver confirmed for Ghostbusters reboot
The Gatekeeper returns to Paul Feig's all-female reboot
Sigourney Weaver, star of the original Ghostbusters and iconic female sci-fi hero, will appear in the all-female reboot.
Here’s the tweet from director Paul Feig:
That’s OK, Paul, you haven’t stopped a single other story from leaking, so why should this be any different? Last week was Ernie Hudson, with news of Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd's involvement emerging long ago. Either the Ghostbusters set is less secure than a deactivated laser confinement grid, or someone really wants us to know all of this.
Weaver played Murray’s love interest/demon ‘gatekeeper’/giant stone dog in the original, but is unlikely to be reprising the same role. Out of the main names, that only leaves Rick ‘Keymaster’ Moranis to be confirmed.
How the movie will have any plot in between all of these cameos also remains to be seen.
Ghostbusters will be released in the UK on July the 22nd 2016