That’s OK, Paul, you haven’t stopped a single other story from leaking, so why should this be any different? Last week was Ernie Hudson, with news of Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd's involvement emerging long ago. Either the Ghostbusters set is less secure than a deactivated laser confinement grid, or someone really wants us to know all of this.

Weaver played Murray’s love interest/demon ‘gatekeeper’/giant stone dog in the original, but is unlikely to be reprising the same role. Out of the main names, that only leaves Rick ‘Keymaster’ Moranis to be confirmed.

How the movie will have any plot in between all of these cameos also remains to be seen.

More like this

Advertisement

Ghostbusters will be released in the UK on July the 22nd 2016