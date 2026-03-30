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Shrinking's Jason Segel reveals how Michael J Fox joined the show and how they worked on "authentic" Parkinson's storyline
The Shrinking star on getting high-fived by Harrison Ford, and why therapy is a workout for your feelings.
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Published: Monday, 30 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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