It marks the first collaboration between Horgan and Kelly since their cult relationship comedy Pulling was axed by the BBC after just two series in 2008.

The pair joked, “It has taken just 10 short years for us to agree to work together again. It was a mistake.”

In The Circuit, Gabe (Adeel Akhtar) and Nat (Eva Birthistle) have moved to a new area and attend a dinner party hosted by neighbour Helene (Victoria Hamilton) and her husband Sasha (Tobias Menzies) with Marty (Nicola Walker) and her girlfriend Angie (Desiree Akhavan) also guests.

The pilot, which will be broadcast, promises to depict “a descent into hell and Goulash” according to C4.

Phil Clarke, the broadcaster’s head of comedy said: “The pitch for The Circuit was irresistible. The premise – that everyone hates going to dinner parties but goes anyway – is a great starting place for a comedy. Plus, the prospect of a script from Sharon Horgan and Dennis Kelly, writing together again for the first time since Pulling, was incredibly exciting. The script didn't disappoint, and I am delighted that we are now making a pilot."

Rachel Springett, comedy commissioner for Channel 4 added, "We can't wait to see this stellar cast breathe life into Dennis and Sharon's fabulous script. It’s a very exciting project which we are thrilled to be making with them."

Channel 4 has not yet formally commissioned another series of Catastrophe. However RadioTimes.com understands that the broadcaster as well as Horgan and co-writer and co-star Rob Delaney are keen to make another.