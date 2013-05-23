The drama will focus on Cooper’s dilemma as he falls in love with assistant Mary Kay whilst remaining married to his wife. Tommy was unable to choose between the two women, dying on stage in 1984 still in a relationship with Kay 17-years after it began.

The two-hour portrait of the comedian’s complex personal life will begin filming next month.

ITV’s Director of Drama Commissioning Steve November said: “Tommy Cooper was an ITV legend and so it feels very fitting to be telling his story on ITV.”

It is understood the film will broadcast later this year.