The two Morans have created a comedy for Channel 4 called Raised By Wolves because "telly never has any smart, amusing intellectuals living on a council estate" and they think it's time that changed. (They also say something about wanting to go to the Baftas dressed as the Ghostbusters and get off with Ant and Dec...)

"Set on a Wolverhampton council estate, Raised By Wolves is modern day reimagining of us, when we were growing up," explains Caitlin, writing in the Guardian. "Loads of kids, no money, home-schooled, and educating ourselves on mankind's great bounty of books, films, TV and pop music."

Fans of the witty writer might recognise the characters from the opening chapters of Moran's bestseller How To Be A Woman. Raised By Wolves is semi-autobiographical, following Germaine, Aretha, Yoko, Mariah, Wyatt and baby Cher, who live with their mum Dellas in a three-bedroom council house.

More like this

The rewriting of their childhoods sees Germaine and Aretha (representing fictional Caitlin and Caroline) at loggerheads while they deal with arguing grandparents, a mother who is convinced the end of the world is nigh, the enormous embarrassment of over-sized pores and their inability to get laid.

Advertisement

Raised By Wolves is currently a 30-minute pilot starring Pulling's Rebekah Staton, Philip Jackson, Helen Monks and Alexa Davies.