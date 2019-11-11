The second season of the show – which centres on awkward teenager Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) – will see Otis navigate his relationship with girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison) and deal with his strained relationship with friend Maeve (Emma Mackey).

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The season will take place against a backdrop of a chlamydia outbreak at Moordale Secondary School, while new characters will enter the fray that Netflix says will “challenge the status quo.”

As with the show’s debut season, the second run was written by Laurie Nunn, while directors for the series include Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart.

More like this

Advertisement

Butterfield and Anderson are joined in the cast by Emma Mackey (The Winter Lake, Eiffel, Death on the Nile), Ncuti Gatwa (Stonemouth, The Last Letter From My Lover) and Connor Swindells (The Vanishing, VS).