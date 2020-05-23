It is thought that given the ten week prep time for the series a final decision will have to be made this month, with cast and crew said to be itching to go back to work.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, it's claimed that if August filming dates are not possible the show's production may have to be postponed until 2021, given that it relies on being filmed during summertime.

Bearing in mind that the show requires a certain amount of intimacy it seems unlikely that production would be able to keep to current social distancing guidelines, and so an August shooting date seems rather optimistic at this stage - unless significant changes are made to the nature of the show or the show decides to quarantine its cast and crew for the duration of the shoot.

More like this

Since the government gave the go ahead for TV and film crews to resume production, numerous shows have made plans to restart filming - with EastEnders and Emmerdale to begin shooting in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

It is not clear when Netflix plans to resume production on its other shows filmed in the UK, such as The Witcher - which was one of the first major projects to suspend shooting as the pandemic began to affect the industry in March.