Sex and the City the next generation?
SATC creator Darren Star's new comedy Younger is about a working woman in the Big Apple. Sound familiar?
Well, this sounds rather familiar... Sex and the City creator and writer Darren Star has a new comedy in the works about a woman working in media in New York City whilst fielding a string of male admirers. But before you jump to the immediate conclusion that we're about to see a reincarnation of Carrie Bradshaw, you should know that this new female heroine begins her story as a 40-something New Jersey housewife without a Manolo Blahnik in sight.
But Star knows a good thing when he sees it and soon rolls out his familiar formula for Younger (based on the novel by Pamela Redmond Satran) when his newly-single protagonist ditches sleepy suburbia and moves to the Big Apple. Unable to restart her career, she decides to lie about her age and successfully reinvents herself as a twenty-something – with the help of a glitzy New York makeover, of course.
Not only does she win a hotshot job at the city's top publishing company, but her new "younger" persona prompts an endless queue of mail suitors. (Ok, so now we're really getting into Carrie Bradshaw territory.)
Since the Sex and the City television series ended in 2004, Star has worked on the resurrections of his shows Beverley Hills 90210 and Melrose Place, both of which have now gone off air again, as well as the 2008 and 2010 SATC movies which reunited Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Catrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on the big screen.
Star is currently writing the script for the new single-camera comedy with development a top priority for US cable network TV Land, according to Deadline.
More like this
"Between Sex and the City, Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place, Darren has created some of the most iconic and beloved shows in the history of television," said TV Land's executive vice president Keith Cox. Watch this space...