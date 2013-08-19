Not only does she win a hotshot job at the city's top publishing company, but her new "younger" persona prompts an endless queue of mail suitors. (Ok, so now we're really getting into Carrie Bradshaw territory.)

Since the Sex and the City television series ended in 2004, Star has worked on the resurrections of his shows Beverley Hills 90210 and Melrose Place, both of which have now gone off air again, as well as the 2008 and 2010 SATC movies which reunited Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Catrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on the big screen.

Star is currently writing the script for the new single-camera comedy with development a top priority for US cable network TV Land, according to Deadline.

"Between Sex and the City, Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place, Darren has created some of the most iconic and beloved shows in the history of television," said TV Land's executive vice president Keith Cox. Watch this space...