“‘Sometimes I’m like, hmmm, just to mess with myself. Think about it – did Carrie make them up? She’s telling a story every week. This is her point of view, it’s almost always her point of view.” Parker, who played Carrie in the HBO series, told News.com.au.

And that’s not all of SJP’s evidence. “When Carrie went to Paris and left her computer, for the first time Carrie wasn’t telling the story. In the entire run of the series, if you think about it for a second, right?” she explained.

“She left her computer which was the conduit [through] which the audiences knows about Charlotte, Miranda… Samantha.”

Even if Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha weren’t real, the New York-set drama still originally aired in 1998, running for six seasons before wrapping in 2004. And, for better or worse (read: worse), the TV show was followed by two sequel movies in 2010.

While a third Sex and the City film was announced in 2016, it was cancelled the following year. It was to reportedly follow the death of John James Preston (Mr Big, to fans of the show) from a heart attack in the shower.

Sounds like something we’d Abso-f-ing-lutely not want to see on screen.

