When is Semi-Detached on TV?

Semi-Detached starts on 10:05pm on Thursday 6th August 2020, BBC Two.

The series will run for six episodes.

A pilot of the show is being broadcast at 11:05pm on Sunday 26th July, BBC Two.

Who is in the cast of Semi-Detached?

Semi-Detached stars Lee Mack as Stuart, a failing wedding DJ whose life in suburbia spirals downhill. As well as Not Going Out, you may recognise Mack from panel shows Would I Lie to You and Have I Got News for You?.

Alongside Mack stars Ellie White (Princess Beatrice of York in The Windsors) as Stuart’s partner April, and Neil Fitzmaurice (Jeff from Peep Show) as jailbird brother Charlie.

Also starring is Sex Education’s Samantha Spiro as Stuart’s ex-wife, Chewing Gum’s Sarah Hoare as her teenage daughter Madonna, and The Office’s Patrick Baladi as Kate’s husband Ted.

Frances Barber and Samantha Spiro

Also featuring in the cast is Geoff McGivern (Peep Show) and Clive Russell (Game of Thrones). All episodes were penned by David Crow and Oliver Maltman.

What is Semi-Detached about?

As you might have guessed by now, Semi-Detached follows the life of failing wedding DJ Stuart.

The series kicks off with his (much younger) girlfriend going into labour, with Stuart forced to call on his wife to get to hospital.

Is there a trailer for Semi-Detached?

There sure is – get a first look at Mack in action below...

Semi-Detached starts 10:05pm on Thursday 6th August 2020 on BBC Two – check out what else is on with our TV Guide