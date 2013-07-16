Seann Walsh does "the toilet roll walk"....
We've got a taster of tonight's premiere of Seann Walsh World before it airs on Comedy Central
Snappily-dressed comedian Seann Walsh storms onto our telly screens tonight in his very own show.
Using viral hits and original stand up sketches, the 26-year-old funny man is set to share the secrets of his weird and wonderful world, from dirty talk to toilet roll, in Seann Walsh World on Comedy Central.
To get you in the mood, we've got a clip of him discussing the woes of toilet roll shopping. Those with an aversion to bathroom humour should probably venture no futher...
[Warning: Some strong language]
Starts Tuesday 16th July at 10pm, exclusively on Comedy Central UK. (Sky 112, Virgin Media 132)