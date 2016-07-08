Speaking about the series, Bean said: "I think I'm a cross between the characters I play in Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. I guess I'm a dream of Morpheus, his hero, his spiritual guide, and I'm just trying to help him navigate through life and relationships."

The series also stars Gwyneth Keyworth (who has actually appeared in Game of Thrones herself), Rose Reynolds and Dylan Edwards (all below) and is written by James Lamont and Jon Foster.

Yes we’ll admit the concept is very strange, but if watching Sean Bean prance around a forest issuing expletive-ridden life advice while the Game of Thrones theme plays is wrong, then we don’t wanna be right. Chuckles are coming.

Wasted starts on E4 later this month