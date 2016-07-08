Sean Bean returns to his Game of Thrones roots as Ned Stark in new E4 comedy
New series Wasted will see the actor play himself as a mysterious spirit guide, as you can see in this exclusive new clip
Now here’s a funny one. A new E4 comedy called Wasted based around a set of young provincial slackers is coming at the end of the month, and it has a surprise additional cast member – veteran actor Sean Bean, who plays himself as a kind of spirit guide who appears when young drifter Morpheus (Danny Kirrane) is in need.
And in a nice boost for Game of Thrones fans, this version of Sean Bean is more or less a riff on his most famous recent role as noble patriarch Ned Stark, complete with fur cloak, sword and (almost) iconic catchphrases, as this new RadioTimes.com exclusive clip from the series can attest.
Speaking about the series, Bean said: "I think I'm a cross between the characters I play in Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. I guess I'm a dream of Morpheus, his hero, his spiritual guide, and I'm just trying to help him navigate through life and relationships."
The series also stars Gwyneth Keyworth (who has actually appeared in Game of Thrones herself), Rose Reynolds and Dylan Edwards (all below) and is written by James Lamont and Jon Foster.
Yes we’ll admit the concept is very strange, but if watching Sean Bean prance around a forest issuing expletive-ridden life advice while the Game of Thrones theme plays is wrong, then we don’t wanna be right. Chuckles are coming.
Wasted starts on E4 later this month