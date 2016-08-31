Six years after finally saying goodbye to Sacred Heart hospital, Scrubs star Zach Braff could be returning to the world of TV – but this time, he’s turning his back on medicine to go into business.

Currently called Start Up (though the title will probably change), the new comedy series will star Braff as a man in his 30s who decides to quit his good job to start his own business, and will be based on the podcast of the same name by Alex Blumberg.