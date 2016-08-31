Scrubs star Zach Braff is returning to TV
He’s no Superman
Six years after finally saying goodbye to Sacred Heart hospital, Scrubs star Zach Braff could be returning to the world of TV – but this time, he’s turning his back on medicine to go into business.
Currently called Start Up (though the title will probably change), the new comedy series will star Braff as a man in his 30s who decides to quit his good job to start his own business, and will be based on the podcast of the same name by Alex Blumberg.
According to Deadline Braff is also set to direct the put pilot, which is penned by Scrubs co-executive producer Matt Tarses, and will be expected to get the go-ahead for a full series.
In recent years Braff has focused on his movie work, writing, directing and starring in 2014’s Wish I Was Here and helming next year’s Going In Style among other projects. Apart from a two-episode stint on Undateable and various cameos, Start Up will mark his first return to TV since he left Scrubs in 2010. Frankly, it's been too long.