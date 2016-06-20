Scrubs fans, you're going to want to see Zach Braff's Father's Day throwback
Published: Monday, 20 June 2016 at 8:24 am
Father figures come in all shapes and sizes but when they exist in the form of iconic TV characters they’re truly special – right?
That’s clearly what Zach Braff thinks because he couldn’t resist paying tribute to one of his beloved Scrubs co-stars on the special day this year.
Braff posted on Instagram about his pal John C. McGinley in a super nostalgic Father’s Day post, which will doubtlessly bring back many happy memories for fans of the TV series.
JD and Dr Cox enjoyed quite the love/hate relationship, but we knew Perry would always have his back in the end.
Excuse us while we indulge in videos of their verbal sparring (one-sided sparring) for the rest of the day.
