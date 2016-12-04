The sketch shows Baldwin's Trump and Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway in a security briefing, with Trump retweeting random messages instead of listening to his advisors fill him in on Syria.

Within an hour of the show airing, guess who was commenting?

President-elect Trump called the show "unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."

More like this

Shall we call that a one-star review?

Baldwin has a right of reply of course.

Advertisement

Isn't 2016 politics remarkable?