Miranda Hart, Dawn French, Pam Ann and Joan Rivers complete the top five highest-selling female comics since 2009 according to a study by Ticketmaster, which described women in the profession as enjoying “an unprecedented surge in popularity”.

Michael McIntyre, Peter Kay, Lee Evans, Micky Flanagan and Jimmy Carr take the top five spots among the top-selling male comics. Evans, who is currently on tour, was also named the UK’s favourite comedian in a poll of 1259 comedy attendees. Hart was the only female comedian to make this list, placing joint tenth with Frankie Boyle.

Earlier this year talk, among comedians and broadcasters turned to the topic of how many women featured on TV panel shows. Interestingly, Ticketmaster’s survey (completed by 2499 members of the British public) also found that more than half of those heading to a comedy gig (51%) wouldn’t have paid for the ticket had they not seen the headliner on TV first.

On the subject of a female/male divide, the survey revealed that while most comedy goers attend with their partners (39%) men believe they have a better sense of humour than their female partners. Reasons given included, “My comedy taste is more academic/cerebral/clever than my wife” and “I’m weirder than her”.