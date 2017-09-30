On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that Warner Bros had shelved the film weeks before production was set to begin due to "outrageous demands" made by Kim Cattrall, who the paper alleged had said she would only reprise her role as Samantha Jones if the studio produced a number of other films she had in development.

Cattrall denied these claims on Twitter, saying that she had turned down the third film back in 2016, and took a swipe at the widely-panned second outing in the process, agreeing with a fan who called the film "terrible". Check out her tweets below.

She did, however, have a Netflix recommendation for those craving their middle-aged Sex and the City fix:

In an era when long-dead TV shows are being brought back to life left, right and centre, there's always a slim chance that Sex and the City will return in some form or another - but for now, it look like we've seen the last of the New York gals.

