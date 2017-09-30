Sarah Jessica Parker confirms Sex and the City 3 isn't happening
Kim Cattrall also weighed in on Twitter amidst suggestions that the movie was shelved because of her 'outrageous demands'
Bad news, Sex and the City fans: that long-awaited third film has been binned, according to Sarah Jessica Parker.
"It's over... we're not doing it", the star forlornly told Extra TV. "“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”
On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that Warner Bros had shelved the film weeks before production was set to begin due to "outrageous demands" made by Kim Cattrall, who the paper alleged had said she would only reprise her role as Samantha Jones if the studio produced a number of other films she had in development.
Cattrall denied these claims on Twitter, saying that she had turned down the third film back in 2016, and took a swipe at the widely-panned second outing in the process, agreeing with a fan who called the film "terrible". Check out her tweets below.
She did, however, have a Netflix recommendation for those craving their middle-aged Sex and the City fix:
More like this
In an era when long-dead TV shows are being brought back to life left, right and centre, there's always a slim chance that Sex and the City will return in some form or another - but for now, it look like we've seen the last of the New York gals.
Thankfully, you can watch all six series of Sex and the City on Sky Boxsets.