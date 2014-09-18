Sarah Alexander, Daniel Rigby and Sherlock’s Yasmine Akram to star in new Dave comedy Undercover
The six-part comedy sees Eric and Ernie star Rigby play an undercover policeman who infiltrates a ruthless Armenian crime family
Sherlock star Yasmine Akram – who was briefly engaged to Benedict Cumberbatch’s detective in the most recent series of the hit BBC1 drama – is to play another potential love interest in a new sitcom for Dave about an undercover policeman, RadioTimes.com can reveal.
Akram will play the femme fatale daughter of a crime family in the comedy, appropriately entitled Undercover.
The series stars Daniel Rigby (Eric and Ernie, Black Mirror) as Chris, a neurotic, over-analytical policeman who is desperate for a family of his own and finally finds one in the form of tpsychotic Armenian gangsters the Sarkissians, who he has to infiltrate as part of his job.
Things are further complicated by the fact that Chris is attracted to two women at the same time – his ambitious police handler Zoe, played by Sarah Alexander, and Akram’s Lara.
Also among the cast are Keith Allen (Robin Hood, The Comic Strip Presents...), Plebs actor Ryan Sampson, Brett Goldstein (Uncle) and Michael Socha (This is England, Being Human).
Co-written and co-created by The Rob Brydon Show writer Andy Milligan and Sacha Alexander (The Gigolos), Undercover will air on Dave in 2015.
Henry Normal, the producer at independent company Baby Cow, which is making the six-part comedy, said: “It’s sort of Donnie Brasco as a comedy. Full of tension and jeopardy. I can’t wait to see it on Dave.”
UKTV has had a number of original comedy successes on Dave, including Red Dwarf X which pulled in more than 2 million viewers to the premiere episode in 2012 alone, as well as Dave Gorman's Modern Life is Goodish, Ross Noble Freewheeling, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled and edgy storytime series Crackanory.