Sadiq Khan says John Cleese sounds like Basil Fawlty after claims London is "not an English city any more"
The Mayor of London vehemently disagrees with the Monty Python
Sadiq Khan has hit back at Monty Python's John Cleese for saying that the UK capital is "not really an English city any more," comparing him to his rant-prone Fawlty Towers character, Basil Fawlty.
"These comments make John Cleese sound like he’s in character as Basil Fawlty," the Mayor of London said.
Cleese hit headlines after re-asserting his old claim, adding that his "friends from abroad" agreed with him:
The 79-year-old Monty Python comic, who is in the process of moving to the Caribbean because he is "disappointed" with Britain, quickly defended his comments against accusations of racism.
Responding to tweets criticising those friends, Cleese said: "It is ignorant and rude to insult my foreign friends in this way."
He added:
Sadiq Khan responded: "Londoners know that our diversity is our greatest strength. We are proudly the English capital, a European city and a global hub."