And in the comedy response that we were all waiting for with bated breath, Baron Cohen has posted a letter on Twitter. It comes under the guise of Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr, PhD, a brand-new character who runs the site truthbrary.org.

While Palin had claimed that Baron Cohen disguised himself as a "disabled US veteran" in the interview (during which she walked out), Billy Wayne Ruddick insists that is untrue.

"I did NOT say I was a War Vet," the letter reads. "I was in the service – not military, but United Parcel and I only fought for my country once – when I shot a Mexican who came onto my property."

He adds: "Coincidentaly, just like our Great President, I was sadly prevented from joining the regular army on account of bone spurs bein discovered in my testies."

Giving a hint of what's to come when the programme airs on Showtime in the US on Sunday and Channel 4 in the UK on Monday, he praises Palin for “TELLING THE TRUTH about Obama’s birth certificate and the location of Russia” before claiming that she has “been hit by a bullshit grenade” and is now “bleeding FAKE NEWS" by hunting a "fine citizen journalist."

In her post, Palin writes that she was duped into travelling across the US for a Showtime historical documentary, where Cohen, disguised as a wheelchair-bound US army veteran, interviewed her.

"Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long “interview” full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm – but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin," Palin declares.

"Citizen journalist" Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr, PhD, is the "founder/ceo/accountant" of the site truthbrary.org, which contains articles with headlines like "The Military has been Implanting Mind Controlled Neural Dust to remotely control their victims" and "21 Goals of the Illuminati and The Committee of 300".

Disgraced US Senate candidate Roy Moore – who was accused of sexual misconduct by nine women – has also released a statement, revealing he was convinced to appear on the show and that he had been embarrassed and humiliated by Baron Cohen.

"I don’t need Sacha Cohen to tell me who America is, but I can tell him that America is a proud Nation which sprang from humble beginnings and a strong belief in God, virtue, and morality,” he said in a statement. “As an American, I would never hide my identity and deceive others only to mock and ridicule them as this Showtime series is designed to do. America is not only about being proud but about being brave and standing for what we believe.”

Who is America airs in the UK on Monday 16th July at 10pm on Channel 4