Brand is to guest on the first episode tomorrow (Wednesday 31 July), joining Hills and his co-hosts Josh Widdicome and Alex Brooker to celebrate the weird and wonderful talking points of the week.

London Mayor Boris Johnson will show up on 4 September to provide his unique (and probably unintentionally funny) view on the goings on in the world.

The Last Leg has enjoyed success since launching alongside the Paralympic Games last year.

Other comedy panel favourites signed up for this third series include Micky Flanagan, Alan Carr and Jack Whitehall.

The show will also follow Alex Brooker, who was born with hand and arm deformities as well as a twisted right leg, as he embarks on a quest to earn a place as a competitor at the 2016 Rio Paralympic games.