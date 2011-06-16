Little, who co-wrote the show with Reunited's Michelle Terry, will star in the series, while Cash will act as both The Café's director and executive producer.

Other cast members include David Troughton, Daniel Ings and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Sky head of comedy Lucy Lumsden welcomed the opportunity to nurture the show's relatively inexperienced scribes, saying, "It's been a delight to give new writers like Ralf and Michelle the chance to shine on Sky."

The Café will comprise six 30-minute episodes and is expected to be broadcast this autumn.