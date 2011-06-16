Royle Family's Ralf Little and Craig Cash make Sky1 sitcom
The Cafe is expected to be broadcast this autumn
Royle Family stars Ralf Little and Craig Cash have abandoned the cosy confines of the sofa to collaborate on a new sitcom for Sky1 called The Café.
The series is set in Weston-super-Mare and follows a generational trio, Mary (June Watson), Carol (Ellie Haddington) and Sarah (Michelle Terry), who run a seafront shop that's used as something of a social hub by the local community.
Little, who co-wrote the show with Reunited's Michelle Terry, will star in the series, while Cash will act as both The Café's director and executive producer.
Other cast members include David Troughton, Daniel Ings and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Sky head of comedy Lucy Lumsden welcomed the opportunity to nurture the show's relatively inexperienced scribes, saying, "It's been a delight to give new writers like Ralf and Michelle the chance to shine on Sky."
The Café will comprise six 30-minute episodes and is expected to be broadcast this autumn.