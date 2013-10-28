“Because it’s terrible," said Noble. "If you watch Mock the Week, watch when the camera goes wide, look at the scripts – they’ve got pages and pages of them. You watch Have I got News for You and they show a wide shot, there are no notes there.

“You watch Mock the Week, there are A4 pages spread out if you look at the desk in front of them... When you see spin the wheel, what subject could be coming up now and you do a little bit of stand-up about it. It’s really weird that when the wheel spins, the topics that come up usually relate to something that is in that person’s act… I’ve not been on that show but they clearly get them in advance."

The BBC and Mock the Week producers Hat Trick declined to comment on Noble's claims.

The comedian’s show Freewheeling starts tonight on Dave.

Read the full interview with Ross Noble in the new issue of Radio Times

