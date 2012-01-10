But he became ill and was taken to hospital by ambulance, later being transferred to a private hospital.

Corbett's wife said he had been feeling weak following a knee operation, for which he was receiving medication.

"They think it was a combination of this and the fact he had not felt like eating very much recently which led to the problem," she told the Croydon Advertiser.

More like this

"He has undergone a number of tests and all the results have come back clear, which is good news."

Advertisement

Corbett was allowed home last week.