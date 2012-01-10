Ronnie Corbett collapsed during new year honour celebrations
The comic’s wife says he had been feeling weak the day after news broke of his CBE
Comedian Ronnie Corbett, 81, collapsed at a south London restaurant while celebrating his CBE, his wife has revealed.
The former Two Ronnies star had been enjoying a Chinese meal with his wife the day after it was announced he is to be awarded a CBE in recognition of his services to entertainment and charity.
But he became ill and was taken to hospital by ambulance, later being transferred to a private hospital.
Corbett's wife said he had been feeling weak following a knee operation, for which he was receiving medication.
"They think it was a combination of this and the fact he had not felt like eating very much recently which led to the problem," she told the Croydon Advertiser.
More like this
"He has undergone a number of tests and all the results have come back clear, which is good news."
Corbett was allowed home last week.