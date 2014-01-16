Roger Lloyd-Pack's death - the Twitter reaction
Stars and colleagues are united in grief over the death, aged 69, of the actor behind Only Fools and Horses' much-loved character Trigger
Celebrity fans of actor Roger Lloyd-Pack, who died last night, have taken to Twitter to express their shock and sadness at his death aged just 69.
Father Ted writer Graham Linehan called it "very sad news" but revealed that he was able to tell Lloyd-Pack in person how much his own creation Father Dougal owed to the star's portrayal of Trigger.
The Thick of It and Peep Show writer Sam Bain who also co-wrote BBC1 comedy The Old Guys in which Lloyd-Pack starred, also praised the actor.
Gavin and Stacey writer and star James Corden called Lloyd-Pack "incredible".
And The Apprentice’s Lord Sugar was typically forthright about the “sad news” :