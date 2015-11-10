Spoilers: Rob owns Fergal.

* Warning: this clip contains strong language *

Sharon (Sharon Horgan) has now got over her anxieties about whether she has bonded with baby Muireann, the newborn with the name nobody can pronounce.

In fact, she is so attentive that a sexually-frustrated Rob (Rob Delaney) accuses her of behaving like Gollum from Lord of the Rings, salivating over her "precious".

But will the pair’s attempt to remedy matters with a weekend away in the city of lovers do the trick?

Catastrophe is on Channel 4 at 10pm Tuesday 10th November