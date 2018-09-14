Watkins is set to play Rob Delaney’s sister in the Channel 4 show, but details of the rest of the new roles have not yet been announced.

Catastrophe series four is expected to cover the reality of sex in long-term relationships, as well as bid a final farewell to Carrie Fisher, who played Delaney’s mother in the show and who died after filming series three.

Advertisement

Series four of Catastrophe will air later this year on Channel 4.