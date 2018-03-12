RIP Ken Dodd: comedy world pays tribute
Dara O'Brian, David Walliams, John Bishop and more have shared memories and paid their respects to the legendary comic
Liverpudlian comedy legend Ken Dodd has died aged 90.
"He passed away in the home that he was born in over 90 years ago," his publicist, Robert Holmes said. "He's never lived anywhere else. It's absolutely amazing." The Diddy Men creator had recently been released from hospital after six weeks, following treatment for a chest infection.
During a career spanning more than 60 years, Dodd became one of the most popular comedians in Britain, known for his extra-long standup routines (some lasting over five hours) replete with clever one-liners, his famous Diddy Men puppets and a feather duster he referred to as a "tickling stick".
Dodd made his name in the music halls of the 1950s and 60s, before embarking on a career in music and television. His song Tears was the third highest-selling single of the 1960s in Britain; beaten only by two Beatles classics (She Loves You and I Want to Hold Your Hand).
On Friday 9th March, just days before his death, he married Anne Jones, his partner of more than 40 years, at his home in Liverpool.
More like this
The comedy world is in mourning, with many stars paying tribute to the actor on social media.