Ricky Gervais's five best musical moments
Just give this chilled out entertainer a reason to sing...
Comedian Ricky Gervais has entertained sell-out crowds performing as The Office character David Brent, he offers, guitar lessons online and now he's to guest-star in US musical comedy Galavant.
Of course we're used to Gervais (or indeed Brent) singing a catchy tune or two.
Here’s our pick of his best musical moments...
The impromptu performance
Office training? Why that calls for a blast of Free Love on the Free Love Freeway of course!
The celebrity lullaby
Who needs a thousand person-strong crowd when you can perform to Sesame Street's Elmo?
The sing-along
Left out of a sing-along? Heaven forbid. Join in. Even when it's over.
The cover
A David Brent version of If You Don't Know Me By Now? Oh go on then (complete with bloopers for added comedy).
The Pop singer
And, well, if you haven't seen Ricky Gervais back in his pop days, you're in for a real treat. With a bunch of celebrities giving their verdict - mainly on his hair.