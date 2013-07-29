"I can't believe I'm now getting ridiculous offers from major record deals all over the world for a David Brent album," sadi Gervais. "Where were these people when I was trying to be a real popster? And starving? Ha, ha."

The Learn Guitar with David Brent series, which is housed on Gervais's YouTube Channel, has received more than 18 million views to date.

His latest instalment, Slough, went online today. In the short “tutorial” Brent toys with the idea of reforming a band. He calls on his pupils to get in touch if they want to fill the “big shoes” of his former band mates Reggie Mental, Flange Warrior and Mammogram from Brent’s defunct band Foregone Conclusion.

Added Gervais: "It's been so much fun bringing back David Brent and have him philosophise on YouTube, and spend all his hard earned repping money on still trying to become a pop star. It's funny and sadly true of today's X Factor culture."

In June, Gervais told RadioTimes.com that online viewing is the “future”. Gervais, who launched the channel youtube/rickygervais.com on 16 March, said: “The internet has already been a game changer with things like iPlayer and 4OD being a significant part of programming.

“TV habits are nothing like they were even a few years ago and things like Netflix and YouTube are the future. I'm having fun and experimenting with original content. It's a great way to get feedback directly from the viewer and part of the fun is not knowing where this could lead to."