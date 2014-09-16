Gervais made the announcement in an update on his blog about the making of new David Brent documentary Life On The Road, confirming he was currently working on the Derek special. "I did toy with a third series, particularly after the Emmy nod, but I decided to stick to my usual formula of two series and a special."

The "formula" he refers to is an approach adopted for both The Office and Extras which came to an end in 2003 and 2007, respectively.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, Gervais had hinted at a desire to revisit Broadhill Nursing Home. "I do want to do something else. I want to end the story," he said, before revealing it's the "first time ever" he had considered extending his usual format: "I don't think I'll ever need to pay for anything myself. I think [Channel 4] would give me a third series if I wanted it if I'm being quietly confident."

More like this

But as he gears up to bid farewell to Derek – "the least controversial show I've ever done" – Gervais has plenty to occupy him thanks to David Brent who he's resurrecting for Life On The Road, seen as "a travelling salesman engaged in a belated bid for rock stardom."

Advertisement

Gervais will next be on screens in Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (released 19 December) and is also set to play a potion-peddling wizard named Xanax in US musical comedy series Galavant.