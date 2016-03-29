“I've booked a couple of low key warm-ups with the Derek lot to flesh out the bill a bit. The shows will be in London in May, but I'll give you more details nearer the time."

Meanwhile, Gervais is working hard to promote David Brent’s Life on The Road return, which sees him catching up with The Office’s cult hero.

“It's great though. I promise,” he wrote. “We started mixing the album this week and we have 15 tracks. This means our vinyl edition will be a double album. How cool is that? I'm like Prince. (But slightly taller.)”

Now Ricky, you have to tell us, will the Brent dance be back in time for the first music video?