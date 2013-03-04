Ricky Gervais gets a second series of Derek
Comedy set in an old people's home has been recommissioned by Channel 4
Ricky Gervais' latest creation Derek didn't exactly have the critics raving, but his strong fan base have taken to the care home comedy - and Channel 4 has responded by giving it a second series.
The show - which revolves around the staff and residents of Broad Hill Retirement Home - was created by Gervais, who also stars as the title character with support from Karl Pilkington, Kerry Godliman and David Earl.
Following the announcement, Gervais - who also created The Office - said: "Derek is probably my favourite thing of everything I've done, so I can't wait to start thinking up some new adventures for the gang."
Channel 4's head of comedy Phil Clarke added: "I am delighted that Derek is coming back for a second run on Channel 4. It's an original comic vision, brave, funny and touching, with a star performance at its heart. It has already garnered a loyal following."
Gervais had previously promised to self-finance a second series had C4 not wanted to air it.
Derek has enjoyed a consolidated series average of 2.1 million viewers (9.9% share) so far. The final instalment airs this Wednesday at 10pm on Channel 4.