Following the announcement, Gervais - who also created The Office - said: "Derek is probably my favourite thing of everything I've done, so I can't wait to start thinking up some new adventures for the gang."

Channel 4's head of comedy Phil Clarke added: "I am delighted that Derek is coming back for a second run on Channel 4. It's an original comic vision, brave, funny and touching, with a star performance at its heart. It has already garnered a loyal following."

Gervais had previously promised to self-finance a second series had C4 not wanted to air it.

Derek has enjoyed a consolidated series average of 2.1 million viewers (9.9% share) so far. The final instalment airs this Wednesday at 10pm on Channel 4.